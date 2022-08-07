Bowling Green – Opal Frances Key, 85, passed away August 6, 2022 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was born to the late David And Marietta (Reeves) Key in August of 1936. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Key, sisters Betty Haught and Barbara Smith, and a brother James Key. Survivors include her children Michael Key (Shirley) and Teresa White (Garry). Three grandchildren; Jennifer Scott, Jessica Page (Roy), and Kara Reid (Aaron), and four great grandchildren; Julie Scott, Jaiden Knight, Natalee Scott, and Gavin Page. One sister Linda Snyder as well as several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and 10 until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Plano Chapel Holiness Church. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Plano Chapel Holiness Church Cemetery.
