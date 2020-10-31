Cadiz - Opal Genesse "Nesse" Livingston, age 81, of Cadiz, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at River's Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa. Born July 21, 1939, in Catron, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Martin Hart and Captola Smith Hart. Nesse, as she was known to family and friends, was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother. A talented seamstress, she also enjoyed crocheting and knitting. cooking, and playing Bingo with friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Livingston; a son, Kelly Livingston; two brothers, Jack Hart and Buddy Hart; and two sisters, Lola Wade and Margie Campbell.
She is survived by a son, Jeff (Karla) Livingston of Cadiz; and three grandchildren, Colton (McKayla) Livingston, Kendal (James) Mason, and Matthew Livingston.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, 1209 Fairview Avenue, Bowling Green. Arrangements are in care of Goodwin Funeral Home, Cadiz, Kentucky.
Memorials can be made to River's Bend Retirement Community - Assisted Living Staff, 300 Beech Street, Kuttawa, KY 42055.