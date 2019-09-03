Bowling Green - Ora Catherine Cummins (Pitcock) died September 1, 2019, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green KY. She was 90. Catherine was born in Knob Lick, Kentucky to Robinson Crusoe and Carrie Pitcock, and grew up there, graduating from Hiseville High School in 1950. She has lived in Bowling Green since 1959, and was a member of West End Church of Christ for almost 60 years. She retired from Eaton Corporation after 26 years of work. Catherine was an avid gardener, and was known for her excellent country cooking and devotion to her family. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harold J. Cummins of Bowling Green, her daughter Connie Cummins Russ (Jerry) of Ormond Beach FL, and sons Barry J. Cummins (Cathy) of New River AZ, and Marshall H. Cummins of Indiana. She has six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lillian Clay of Glasgow, KY, and her brother Larry Pitcock (Joanne) of Bowling Green KY. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews, and preceded by three sisters and three brothers. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Edmonton (Randolph) KY. Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis TN or to Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
