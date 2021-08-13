Scottsville - Orbin Arthur Trammel, age 86, died Friday August 13, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Visitation will be August 15, 2021 from 9 AM to 4 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Sunday August 15 at 4 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.