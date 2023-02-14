BOWLING GREEN – Orville Wick Dotson, III (Pete) died peacefully on February 12, 2023, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County native was born June 25, 1943, to the late Elenor Hobdy and Orville Wick Dotson, Jr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Nell Grissom Dotson, an infant sister, Jane Dotson and a brother, Jim Dotson.
Pete graduated from Warren County High School and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at Western Kentucky University. He was an instructor at WKU’s Agriculture Department for 32 years. During that time, he was a mentor to many students who credit him with his support and guidance to succeed. He was a valued and respected member of the AG Faculty, which named him Alumnus of the year in 2006 and honored him further by naming Dotson Drive, a street on WKU’s farm. Pete was a charter member of the AGR Fraternity, Alpha Chi Chapter. He was also a member of First Christian Church for over 50 years.
Pete served in many leadership roles, including director of Warren Rural Electric Cooperative, Warren County Farm Bureau Board, Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission and the Warren County Conservation District, providing insight in areas of agriculture and development.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Margie Evans Dotson, a son Thomas L. Dotson (Rhonda), three grandchildren, Caleb Dotson (Samantha), Elijah Dotson and Eleanor Grace Dotson. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Kelley Evans (Aman Pathak) and Laine Evans (Will Baker) and five step grandchildren, Kiran and Roan Pathak and Reith, Eve and Elle Baker. In addition he is survived by two brothers, Steve Dotson (Barbara) and Mike Dotson (Iris), several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Judy Dotson.
A celebration of Pete’s life will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at First Christian Church. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, February 15 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and will resume at 10:00 am prior to the service. Pete will be laid to rest at the Dotson Family Cemetery in Woodburn. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Orville W. “Pete” Dotson Scholarship Fund, College Heights Foundation, WKU, 1906 College Heights Boulevard, 41016, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 Alumni.wku.edu/dotson
