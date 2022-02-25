Park City - Osa Decker, age 72 of Park City, departed this life on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 15, 1950 to the late Velzie and Beulah Lee Sanders Decker. He was married to his devoted wife and best friend of fifty years, Pam Crain Decker, who survives.
Osa retired after twenty-five years as a salesman with Carney Auto Sales. He never met a stranger, was a man of his word and an antique car enthusiast. Osa was a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory – one son, Chris Decker (Michelle) of Park City; four grandchildren, Winter Decker, Gage Decker, Mason Cast and Raven Cast; two brothers, Willie Decker and Ronnie Decker (Julie) all of Park City; three sisters, Opal Yokley of Smiths Grove, Gayle Graves of Park City and Kaye Brooks (Cary) of Chalybeate, along with a host of friends, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his four brothers, Ova, Dennie Lee, Charles, and James Eddie Decker and two sisters, Theresa Faye Crabtree and Brenda Chase.
The visitation will be Saturday, February 26 from 2-7 pm, and Sunday, February 27 from 9 am - 1 pm at Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel. The funeral service will be Sunday, February 27 at 1 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave STE B, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
