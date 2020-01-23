Oscar Martin Cherry, of Bowling Green, 66, passed away at his residence on January 21, 2020. He was born to the late Youree Patterson Cherry and Imogene Flener on December 28, 1953. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Don Rodney Cherry.
He worked for the Bowling Green Fire Department for 30 years before retiring as Deputy Chief. He served in the U.S. Army 1972-1976 and he was honored as a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of Cherry's Chapel United Methodist Church. Survivors include; wife, Jeanine Marie Cherry; children, Allison Nickole Cherry Scott (Jodie), Alan Wayne Cherry (Amber), Amy Lynn Cherry, Adam Rudd Cherry, Alton Jerome Cherry, and Anna Rose Cherry; brothers, James Cherry (Geraldine), Robert Cherry, and Eddy Cherry (Debbie); sister, Theda Mobley (John) grandchildren, Marcus Alan Cherry, Kendall Avery Scott, Carter Evan Scott, and Martin James Cherry; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00–8:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Cherry's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made out to the Area Five Special Olympics of Warren County.
