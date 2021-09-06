Bowling Green – Owen D Vincent, 87 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Roscoe and Flossie Hawks Vincent. He is preceded in death by three brothers, R G Vincent, Albert Vincent and Ernest Cowles; four sisters, Imogene Kinser, Charlene Dale, Grace Hyde and Eva Grenci. Owen was a tow motor operator at Firestone, a member of Mt Zion Baptist Church, Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 and served in the US Air Force. His survivors include his wife of 63 years Lova Holder Vincent; a son, Toby Vincent (Vickie); a daughter, Cherman Keown (Jerry); six grandchildren, Chad Patton, Brooke Morris (Ashley), Nathan Vincent (Kristen), J B Keown (Jessica), Brady Keown (Brittany) and Meaghan Jones (Chris); 10 great grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Vincent (Elaine), Ashby Vincent (Anna Mae) and Gillis Vincent; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday with Masonic service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Wingfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request donation be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
+2
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS