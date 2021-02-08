Bowling Green, KY – Owen Henry Bessinger, precious son of Ryan and Sarah Bessinger, was born into eternal life on February 4, 2021 at 11:49 pm at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. Owen was greeted in Heaven by his grandfather, Roger Bessinger, and is mourned on Earth by his grandmother Julie Bessinger of Leitchfield, grandparents Henry “Buddy” and Jill Steen of Bowling Green, uncles and aunts Brady and Chelsea Bessinger and Allison and Dylan Baker of Bowling Green, and many family and friends. Ryan and Sarah would like to personally thank Dr. Trevor, Medical Center nurses Caitlyn, Mirela, Dana, and all the labor and delivery/post-partum staff for their love, compassion, and support during this very tough time. We will be forever grateful. A public memorial mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at noon with private interment to follow at Smiths Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep Foundation at nowilaymedowntosleep.org, Glory Baby Ministry at glorybabyministry.org, and Amazing Angels, Inc by check at 1224 Oliver St, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
