Bowling Green – Pamala Pryor, age 68, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Bowling Green native was born Thursday, May 29, 1952 to the late Mr. Raymond Pryor and Mrs. Maxine (Hayden) Pryor. She was known as Pammy to her sister and Aunt Pammy to her nephew, Jackson, who she adored. Pamala was retired from Western Kentucky University’s Police Department as a dispatcher. She was an avid cross-stitcher and crafter. In addition to her parents, Pamala was preceded in death by her brother, Clay Pryor. Her memories will be cherished by her sister, Brenda Pryor of Bowling Green; her nephew, Jackson Pryor of Auburn; aunts, June Hayden of Bowling Green and Tiny Pryor of Hamilton, Alabama; several cousins also survive. Ms. Pryor’s graveside service will be conducted Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Pamala’s memory. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS