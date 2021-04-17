Bowling Green - Pamela Bullock, 58, of Bowling Green passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. The Bowling Green native was born on August 11, 1962 to the late James and Helen Meeks Bunch. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Danny Bunch.
She was a manager at Jimmy Diemer BBQ.
Mrs. Bullock is survived by her husband, Jeff Bullock; two sons, Josh Pippin (Brittany) and Jake Pippin (Mary); three sisters, Deborah Sneed (Larry), Donna Morehead, and Malinda "Lou" Bunch; a brother, Brice Bunch; two grandchildren, Bentley and Allie Pippin; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, April 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Bethany Baptist Cemetery, 659 Alvaton-Greenhill Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42103. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.