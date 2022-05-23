Alvaton – Pamela Dawn Webb, 66 of Alvaton passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 21, 2022. She is survived by her mother Helen Jones Webb and her Aunt Louise Jones Fields. She was preceded in death by her father Henry Webb, Aunt Estelle Jones Parrott, Uncle Kenneth Jones (Wanda), Uncle Ray Jones (Jane) and two cousins Paula Jones and Timmy Fields. She has 10 surviving cousins: Grant Smith (Kaye), Woody Price, Kenneth Jones Jr. ( Tamara) , Teresa Mansfield (Ernie), David Jones, Steve Fields (Debbie), Mark Fields (Penny), Todd Fields, Bud Jones (Laura) and Barry Jones (Cindy). Pam devoted 45 years of her life to children, first at Head Start, Lifeskills and then as a Speech Language Pathologist with the Warren County School System. Pam was so loved, with many close friends, and she loved their children like her own. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Cave Mill Road. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM and Thursday from 9:00-11:30 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The service will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can take the form of memorial contributions to Rockfield Elementary, Family Resource Center, 7597 Russellville Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42101.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.