Scottsville - Pamela Duke Smith, 59, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was an employee of J. M. Smucker Company and former employee of Quebecor World in Franklin, KY. She was a daughter of the late William Henry Carver and Nancy Lou Shockley Atwood. She is survived by her husband: Gregory Smith, Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Emily Duke, Houston, TX; 2 step sons: Adam Smith and wife, Kassidy, LaGrange, KY and Andrew Smith, Bowling Green, KY; 1 step daughter: Emily Smith, Nashville, TN; 1 brother: William Gordon Carver, Scottsville, KY; 2 sisters: Sandra Hawks and husband, Rob, Scottsville, KY and Laura Steel and husband, John, Alabama; 1 step brother: Paul Atwood, Jr. and wife, Debbie, Scottsville, KY; 3 grandchildren: Victor and Grayson Smith and Josephine Stribling. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Lawrence officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 7:00 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
