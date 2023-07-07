BROWNSVILLE – Pamela Jean Swords, age 68, of Brownsville passed away on July 4, 2023, in her home surrounded by family. She was born on August 28, 1954 in Auburn, Kentucky to the late Hershel Gregory and Nancy Smith.
She was happily married to Vernon “Bodie” Swords for 24 years. She worked as hospitality for the Bowling Green Country Club. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, David and Robert Gregory; and two sisters, Mary McFall and Faye Thorne.
She is survived by her husband, Vernon “Bodie” Swords; Seven Children: Michael (Lori) Burns, Coco Massey, Angela Baskette, Gary (Mina) Hampton, Allison (JD) Roberts, Mariah (Cody) Rizzo, and Caitlin (Randy) Burbage. Thirteen Granchildren: Mikey Welborn, J.T. Burns, Sabbeth Poteet, Ariana Burns, Trevor Poteet, Zach Burns, Tayden Flemmings, Kendall Haynes, Jaxson Haynes, Sophia Burbage, Ripley Burbage, Waylon Rizzo and Jaylin Roberts; Nine Great-Grandchildren, Steven Baskerville, Rylan Philips, Kanyiah Welborn, Camden Strain, Liberty Burns, William Burns, Kamari Welborn, Silas Burns, and a baby girl who is on the way; and two sisters, Cathy Baker and Libby McPeak.
There will be no services as the family has chosen cremation. There will be a private family memorial service held at a later date.
