Bowling Green - Pamela Katrina (White) Wilkinson, age 68, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away September 9, 2020. She was born in Allen County, Kentucky on June 11, 1952. She is preceded in death by her husband Bruce Edward Wilkinson. Funeral services will be at 11:30 am Monday, September 14, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the funeral service on Monday, September 14 from 9:00 - 11:30 am at the funeral home.