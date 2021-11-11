Bowling Green - Pamela Marie Lindsey Crowell, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
She was born to the late Bruce and Reba Jacobi on September 19, 1945. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Bill Crowell, and two brothers Jeff Jacobi and Jack Jacobi.
Pam was retired from Graves Gilbert Clinic and a member of the Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene. Pam was a big supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous, The Salvation Army and the BG/WC Humane Society. She was always there with an open heart and helping hand. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters Jennifer Lindsey Slate (Bruce) and Kimberly Lindsey Owen (Greg) and stepson Nick Lindsey. One granddaughter Heather Davenport Young (Daniel) and step granddaughter Taylor Lindsey. One great grandson, Jake Young and step great grandson Porter Lindsey. Two dogs, Maggie and Jackson.
Visitation will be from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 14th with service conducted at 4:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.