Bowling Green - Pamela R. Bowdoin, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away December 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born October 22, 1957, in Augsburg, Germany, the daughter of Alton Ed Higdon and the late Rachel K. Higdon. She was the oldest of 3 siblings, the late Sherrie H. Foster, and Kimberly H. Vanderglas, who survives.
Pamela worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant for 18 years. She loved her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Hunter Wallace of Chattanooga, TN; her brother-in-law Joel Vanderglas of Bowling Green, KY; nephews Nick Foster of McMinnville, TN, Justin Vanderglas and Bradley Vanderglas of Bowling Green, KY; as well as her niece Hope Vanderglas of Bowling Green, KY. The service will be held Saturday, December 28th at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green, Kentucky at 2pm CST with a visitation preceding the service from 12-2pm CST.