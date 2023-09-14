BOWLING GREEN – Pamela Sue Priddy, 52, of Burlington, KY formerly of Bowling Green died Sunday, September 10, 2023 in Florence, KY. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Thomas Priddy and Betty Tabor Priddy.
She was Chief Strategy Officer at NECCO and served as a Foster Care Advocate. She was a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor and served on the Governor’s Task Force for Juvenile Justice.
Leaving to cherish her memory is her husband, Billy Mayhew; a daughter, Kellsie Mayhew; and a son, Tyler Mayhew; a brother, Thomas Priddy (Regina); a sister, Patti Priddy; several nieces and nephews; and her furbabies, Rosie, Lulu and RayRay.
Funeral service for Pamela will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Pam’s lifelong dedication to children and young adults in need. Your generous contributions will go toward young adults aging out of foster care to continue Pam’s legacy and make a lasting impact on the lives that she cared so deeply about. Checks can be made out to Carvaka and mailed to 1404 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. Paypal account http://bit.ly/pampriddy
