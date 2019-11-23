Bowling Green, Kentucky - Pamela Sue Roberson age 54 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Warren County, Kentucky. Visitation-10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Seventh Street Baptist Church, 1101 Fair Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services-12:00 Noon on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Seventh Street Baptist Church. Interment-St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Woodburn, Kentucky. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc.201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS