Bowling Green - Pane Sananikone, age 82, of Bowling Green, lost his courageous battle against colon cancer Saturday morning, March 6th, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Sananikone was born in 1939 in Vientiane, Laos. He immigrated to the United States and settled in Kentucky in 1986. He was a veteran of the Laos Royal Army and retired as a carpenter in the states. He was a devoted husband, relished his role as a Father, and lived for his grandchildren who looked up to him. In his spare time, he loved spending time outdoors, fishing, gardening, reading, and recalling his time in the military and how it shaped his formative years. He believed no celebration or gathering was complete without food for sharing. In this, he celebrated life – with every meal.
Preceding him in death were his parents and five siblings. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Bounmy, his six children and five grandchildren: Be (Benjamin), Outh (Anthony), Aenoy (Layla and Alastair), Aenith and La (Paul). He also leaves his 6 siblings including his younger brother and Best Friend Khamphou and Family.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10 am until the funeral hour of 2 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Contributions to his wife would be appreciated. Venmo to @Aenith-Sananikone-mccollum