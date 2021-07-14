Bowling Green - Pansy Martine Douglas, 71, passed away Tuesday, July 13 at The Medical Center. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Chauncey Douglas and Elsie Lamastus Brooks.
She is survived by three sisters, Pattie Flynn, Daphne Barron and Jane Sims; one brother, Phillip Douglas and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allen County at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dream Factory of Bowling Green, P.O. 172 Bowling Green, KY 42102