Bowling Green, Kentucky – Pastor Yvonne Muzzall Bell, 84 of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and a native of Saint Louis, Missouri. Entered into rest on Monday, August 9, 2021. Visitation 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM-Friday, August 20, 2021 at Burnam & Son Mortuary Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services 12:00 Noon-Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Crossland Community Church, 600 US 31W By-Pass, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Interment-Bowling Green Gardens, Bowling Green, Kentucky. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com