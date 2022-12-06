Bowling Green – Pat Frederick, 87, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by her family at Greenview Hospital.
The Hopkinsville, KY native spent 84 of her 87 years in Bowling Green. She married Robert A. Frederick in 1956 and was married for 42 years at the time of his passing.
She loved to travel with her husband whom she adored. Mrs. Frederick was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was a homemaker and a woman of deep faith who could see the beauty of God revealed everywhere. A gracious host who welcomed everyone into her beautiful Briarwood home. She was a member of the XX Literary Club and the Altar Guild at Christ Episcopal Church. She had a beautiful singing voice and learned and loved classical art, literature and dance. She was committed to her years of volunteer work at BG Medical Center and had a natural elegance and was never without a smile. She loved floral arrangements and had an evergreen thumb. She was talented at dressmaking, interior design and art projects. She created intricate needlepoint and hand-made wonderful and unique Christmas ornaments for her family.
Survivors include her two sons, Kyle Frederick (Claire) and Todd Frederick (Jill); four grandchildren, Rhea Heyman (Daniel), Edie Frederick, Lauren Frederick-Essig and Hope Frederick; two great grandchildren, Roslyn Heyman and Sullivan Heyman; a half-sister, Lynda Correll (Gordon). She had countless friends in many social circles.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 am until 2:00 pm, Wednesday at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association or to the American Lung Association.
