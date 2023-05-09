ALBION, Ill. – Patricia Ann Boyd Pollard, 83, of Albion, Illinois, formerly of Warren County, Kentucky died in her sleep Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Funeral services was held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations in Crofton, Kentucky. Visitation was Saturday 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. John Russell Thompson officiated. Burial was at Ridgetop Cemetery.
A native of Bowling Green, Kentucky, born March 18, 1940 daughter of George Ann Boyd and Delsie Irene Law Boyd.
She married William “Bill” Pollard Jr. They were married for 64 years and raised 6 children together.
She supported Bill as an Air Force Fighter Pilot, as he pursued his education, and in his work as a school administrator.
During their time together they traveled extensively and visiting 47 of the 50 states enjoying their seasons in the sun.
After raising the children, she attended Wabash Valley Community College, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Early Childhood Development.
Ann loved life, southern gospel music, poetry, crafts and cooking. She was of the General Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: William “Bill” Pollard Jr.; son: Kenneth Dale; daughter: Carol Ann; great granddaughter: Claire June Thomason; siblings: Neil Wayne; Hugh Ray; Ronnie David and Shirley Jean Boyd.
Survivors include: Brothers: Gary George Boyd, Danny Travis Boyd, of Bowling Green, KY, James Larry Boyd, Darrel lee Boyd of Lafayette, TN, Jo Carolyn Boyd Yelvington of Knoxville, TN. John Phillip Pollard (Noriko) of Japan; Samuel Roderick Pollard of Albion, Illinois; daughters: Martha Nell Pollard Thompson (John) of Jackson, Missouri; Connie Sue Pollard of Nashville, Tennessee; Doris Jean Pollard Hagan (Patrick) of Chandler, Indiana; grandchildren: Roderick John Thompson; William Henry Thompson; Andrew Kenneth Thompson; Savannah Kaylene Pollard Thomason; Alexander Hunter Hagan; Phillip Hayota Pollard; and Rebecca Hwa Pollard; great-grandchildren: Lei Hunter Pollard; Lukas Thomason; and Jackson Wyatt Thompson.
