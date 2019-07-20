Scottsville - Patricia Ann Frye, 68 of Scottsville died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Medical Center.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Harold H. and Myrl King Frye and is preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Easter Henderson and Alice Thomas. Pat was a supply clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Rocky Springs Church.
Her survivors include a sister, Rosa Lee Head (Bill) and a brother, Wallace V. Frye, several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Cremation was chosen.