In peaceful rest, Patricia Ann Dow Jackson passed on April 4th, 2023 in Jacksonville, FL. She was with family. Her story began on November 25th, 1935, in Kirtlington, Oxfordshire, a small village near Woodstock, England. During her time in Kirtlington, she grew up in a typical British family, but her life to come was far from typical. As most children at that time, she was terrified through World War ll and ecstatic when it ended; she had problems with her O-levels and jumped hurdles in school; later she worked at a department store in Oxford, where she also modeled some of the fashion; she loved the Big Band music of the 1940s and 50s, and later, the music of Tom Jones and Tony Bennett.
With the impending Cold War, the US Air Force moved into Upper Heyford where she met her lifelong love, Carlton L Jackson during a bicycle incident that was perhaps planned. In a few short years they began their family in the USA with four children: Beverly Berry (Steve), Daniel Jackson (Ling), Matthew Jackson (Elaine), and Hilary Mosley (Arthur). She is survived by her beloved children, 15 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, all of whom she was so proud. Her favorite place, even though they traveled much of the world, was their property in Butler County, where they lived for many joyful years. Bedamahi, as they lovingly named it, held her bountiful organic garden and her very own beautiful paintings, but it was mostly a place for the family to gather and celebrate with laughter, love, and of course her wonderful meals and a knack for making up silly words and names.
At the time of her passing, she was preceded by her husband, Carlton L. Jackson, her Mum (Olive Dow), Dad (Jack Dow), and her five siblings Barbara, Amy, Clodah, Trevor, and Lorna.
Now her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and loved ones everywhere will carry on her memory...
Go on then.
Service for Patricia will be held at Jones Funeral Chapel in Morgantown, KY on April 25 at 11 a.m. Burial at their residence in Butler County will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's
Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Patricia at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Patricia Ann Dow Jackson.
