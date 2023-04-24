In peaceful rest, Patricia Ann Dow Jackson passed on April 4th, 2023 in Jacksonville, FL. She was with family. Her story began on November 25th, 1935, in Kirtlington, Oxfordshire, a small village near Woodstock, England. During her time in Kirtlington, she grew up in a typical British family, but her life to come was far from typical. As most children at that time, she was terrified through World War ll and ecstatic when it ended; she had problems with her O-levels and jumped hurdles in school; later she worked at a department store in Oxford, where she also modeled some of the fashion; she loved the Big Band music of the 1940s and 50s, and later, the music of Tom Jones and Tony Bennett.