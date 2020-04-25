Bowling Green - Patricia Ann McQuitty, 78 passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 from complications related to diabetes and dementia.
She was born to Eugene and Lorraine Bradford on April 8, 1942 in MO.
Knowing Pat before this disease and then seeing her afterwards, sadly shows the impact of having dementia.
Pat was a strong woman that was never fearful of the many challenges that life presented. Yvonne (her daughter) would call her "my Anne Oakley" on occasions because of this quality. Her confidence was inspiring, her drive for being creative was natural and her creations were remarkable. Her primary pastimes were sewing and making her unique "Stain Glass" quilts. She also loved gardening, fishing (an extreme passion she shared with her father), painting, arts & crafts, golfing, raising St Bernards and Arabian horses and driving her Blazer named "Betsy." Pat even taught herself to play the piano. She was musically inclined and had the gift of "play it by ear" that astonished everyone who had the opportunity to experience it.
Everyone said Pat had the biggest heart, and she showed it continuously throughout her years. She loved to give and also share all her creativity and creations with the people she encountered. From designing and creating parade floats, to standing all day at an outdoor grill barbequing for charity, everyone could depend on Pat when in need.
Pat volunteered her time to the community of Cahokia IL, where she raised her three children. In 1980, Pat and Dan relocated to Bowling Green Ky where she began raising Arabian horses. She was a member of the BG Saddle Club and Arabian Horse Association BG Chapter.
Ultimately, Pat loved the Lord and was a longtime student of The Shepherds Chapel.
Pat left behind a husband of 62 years, Daniel B. McQuitty. Three children: Michael McQuitty (Jennifer), Yvonne McQuitty, Dirk (Kimberly) McQuitty and a grandson Christopher McQuitty.
Pat was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, daughter, cousin, aunt, grandmother and friend to many. She will be truly missed.
Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
