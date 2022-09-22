Scottsville – Patricia Ann Waddington, 93, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. The Barberton, OH native was a homemaker, former member of the Great Dane Kennel Club in Arizona and member of Christ Episcopal Church and Christ Church Guild.
She was a daughter of the late Glen Deloss Willoughby and Marguerite Luella Grey Willoughby and wife of the late William Davies Waddington. She is survived by 2 daughters: Shanna Waddington Paul and husband, Robert, Bowling Green, KY and Cindy Howard and husband, Kirk, Fountain Run, KY; 1 sister: Suzanne Willoughby Young, Phoenix, AZ; 4 grandchildren: Corey William Paul (Mary), Allison Paul, Morgan Howard (Neleigh) and Justin Howard (Annie); 5 great grandchildren: Paisley, Kelan, Jude, Pierce and Tage Howard; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 1 sister: Jean Willoughby Givler and 1 grandson: Owen Davies Paul.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church with Rev. Steve Pankey officiating and entombment in Christ Episcopal Church Columbarium. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Warren County Humane Society. www.goadfhcom
