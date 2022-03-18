Clarksdale, MS - Patricia Ann Wolfe, 73, a Homemaker, died March 8, 2022 at home. Funeral services are 3:00PM Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Longview Point Baptist Church in Hernando, MS. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include: her husband of 51 years, Phil Wolfe; daughter Lacey Ivy (Benjamin) of Hernando, MS; brothers Jimmy Denison of Morgantown, KY, Bobby Denison of GA, Johnny Denison of Bowling Green, KY, David Denison of Bowling Green, KY; sisters Sheila Jenkins of Fayetteville, NC, Martyne Malone of Fayetteville, NC; 2 grandchildren Chesney Ivy and Beckett Ivy.

Preceded in death by her parents James and Nellie Breedlove Denison.