MORGANTOWN – Patricia Annette Tarry, age 90, of Morgantown, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Pat was born on March 7, 1933, to Rosella Mae and Ebb Tarry.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by 2 grandsons, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Pat is survived by her 4 children, Ruby Joan Gliessner, Delbert “Bo” Johnson, and Richard “Rick” Johnson, all of Bowling Green, and Jeanie Bobbett of Russellville; 3 sisters, Peggy Jordan of Smiths Grove, Diana Cline and Brenda Hazel of Bowling Green. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Pat was cremated. A memorial service will be planned for the future.
