Bowling Green - Patricia Jane (Brandon) Minish age 92 of Bowling Green, KY passed away peacefully November 21, 2019 at her residence. Patricia was born February 15, 1927 to the Late James Brandon and Mamie Johnnie Brandon in Rome Georgia. She was a member of the Russellville Presbyterian Church, worked at the Russellville Flower Shop and for attorney James Milam. She fulfilled her dream of owning an antique shop called the Sister Shop at South Union and moved to main street in Auburn and called it Olde Glory Antiques. Pat is a founding member of the Logan County Humane Society. She is preceeded in death by her husband Jack Parnell Minish Sr. and sister Willie Catherine Culberson.
Survived By: Son: Jack Minish Jr. and wife Diane of Ft. Meyers, FL Bill Minish and wife Tracey of Antiqo, WI Daughter: Lynne Minish of Dennis Community, Auburn Sister: Theda Camp of Rome, GA Grandchildren: Will and Emma Minish, Gina DeRiso Riniker Great Grandchildren: Kate Riniker, Cole Riniker and DeuLio Riniker
A Memorial Service will be conducted, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Russellville Presbyterian Church with Janice Humble and Rev. Tom Thompson officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Commented