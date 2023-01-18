BOWLING GREEN – Patricia J. Turner, was born September 25, 1940 in Telephone, TX. She passed away with her family by her side on January 16, 2023.
She was a loving wife, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was the happiest when all of her family was together.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Lillis and Billie Lou Lillis, her husband of 60 years, Aubrey Turner, and brother Patrick Lillis. She is survived by her daughter Tyra Spears (Randy) of Bowling Green, sons Kevin Turner (Pam) of Smiths Grove and Scott Turner (Jerri) of Bowling Green. Ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Betty Garafalo and sister-in-law Debbie Lillis. Her beloved pets Sissy and R. J.
Funeral services will be on Friday January 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.
