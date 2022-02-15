Rocky HIll – Patricia Kinser Emerson, age 79 of Rocky Hill, departed this life with her family by her side on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on July 25, 1942 to the late Conard and Estelyne Parker Kinser. She was married to her devoted husband, Richard F. Emerson, until he preceded her in death on November 17, 2008. Before retirement, Patricia worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant at Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital in Bowling Green. She was a member of New Beginnings Church, and thoroughly enjoyed the road trips and adventures with the Sneed family.

She leaves to honor her memory – two daughters, Sherry Johnson (William Earl) of Brownsville and Beth McDougle of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Stephanie Priddy (Daniel), Adam McDougle (Jessica), Rachel Holton (Nathan) and Ben McDougle; five great-grandchildren, Wren, Livvy and Cam McDougle and Bear and Bodie Holton and a sister, Brenda Kinser.

The visitation will be from 11 AM-7 PM on Thursday, February 17 and from 9-11 AM on Friday, February 18 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral will be at 11AM on Friday, February 18 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with interment to follow in Kinser Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104. Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.