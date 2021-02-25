Richmond, IL - Patricia L. Escobedo, 66, of Richmond, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home, following a lengthy illness.
Patricia was born in Bowling Green, KY on October 21, 1954, a daughter of the late Carroll and Mary (Reynolds) Bandy. She was married to Jose Escobedo on Sept. 2, 1989, in Richmond, IL. She was employed as a nurse for over 40 years, working at Alden Terrace in McHenry, IL for 25 years, retiring in 2019.
Patti loved to read books, relax in the sun, play scratch-off lotto tickets and to grill. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and her pug Louie.
Patricia is survived by her husband Jose; a daughter, Kasey (John) Dunlavy; two sons Joseph K. Escobedo and Jon D. Escobedo; six grandchildren, Madison, Michaela, Anne Claire, Emmett, Hudson and Collins; step mother Mary Orzo; daughter-in-law Angie Smith; a sister, Lynn (Kevin) Kirby and a brother, John (Tressia) Bandy. She was preceded by a son Jeremy N. Smith and a sister Carolyn Bandy.
Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Sunday, February 28, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday with burial in Bowling Green Gardens.