Bowling Green – Patricia Lea Ford, born Lindsey, age 65, born to Margaret Tanner Harrison and William Carroll, passed Sunday, June 5, 2022, surrounded by family after her final struggle with brain cancer. She was born in Louisville, graduated Warren Central High School in 1975. In the fall of 2020, she received yet another diagnosis of brain cancer, a villain she’d sparred with many times. She faced it bravely, shaved her head with liberation, pursuing surgery, experimental treatment and chemotherapy, adding another year and a half to vigorously love her daughters, grandchildren, sister, brothers and other loved ones, to be baptized and to check boxes off her “bucket list.”
Patty had a love for crafts, backgammon, outdoors, animals, travel and good food, of late, Margarita pizza was her favorite and she couldn’t resist her sweets. She spent her time sharing the trade of her mother, Marty, through a love of arts and crafts. She rescued every turtle on the side of the road, adopted any fledgling animal missing its mother, and made a pet of any animal that would stay. She saw the Grand Canyon with her sister Sandy, hiked and zip lined in Nantahala, North Carolina with her daughter April and son-in-law Brian and grandson Arbor, rode a hot air balloon and traveled north to Iceland the last year of her life with her daughter Laura, son-in-law Craig, and granddaughter Avery.
Patty has gone on before her siblings: sister, Sandy Lindsey, and brothers Ronnie and Martin Byrnes; daughters Laura White (Craig), April Humble (Brian) and Leila Lindsey (Manny), as well as her grandchildren, Briley and Avery White; Arbor, Waylon and Wilder Humble and Aidan. She will be missed but never far and always remembered. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Patricia’s Memory.
The family will host a memorial service on Friday, June 10th 5:00-7:00 at BGFA’s Association Hall at 615 Fairview Court. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
