Scottsville - Patricia Louise Bow Lee, age 76 of Scottsville, Kentucky was called by her Lord to her heavenly home on July 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She was born in Gainesville, Georgia on August 27, 1943, the daughter of Mildred Willis Bow and Leslie Lee Bow, both deceased. She was a graduate of North Georgia School of Medical Technology and worked in the laboratories of numerous hospitals throughout southeastern USA as well as locally at Graves Gilbert Clinic and Bowling Green Medical Center.
She loved her family and was the mother of two boys, Byron S. Lee of Bowling Green and Adrian F. Lee of Denver, CO. Grandmother to four, twins Iris and Jasmine Lee of Denver and Joshua Byron Lee of Los Angeles and Cassandra Ann Lee of Clifton, New Jersey. She loved music, having played the piano in earlier years.
She married Lentis F. Lee of Scottsville, Kentucky in 1963. She was a devoted and loving wife to Lentis and moved many times to accommodate his upward movement in management. They retired in 1998 and moved to Nashville where Lentis started his own company, GPS, Inc. At that time, they built a second home in Allen County, Kentucky and after several years, they moved to this home where they lived until death. They owned a condominium in Colorado to be closer to the twins in their growing years.
They were faithful members of Eastwood Baptist Church and members of Irene Meisel and David Hall's Bible Study classes. They also accompanied the church on several mission trips in Asia. She was devout in her relationship with Christ her entire life and is now enjoying life eternal, with Jesus our Lord. Early life hobbies included accumulating a large collection of antiques for their home. Travel was the other thing that she did with her husband visiting all fifty states as well as many foreign countries. She loved God's nature with plants, aquariums, cats, and dogs. She was particularly moved by the Rocky Mountain National Park and Grand Canyon, God's perfect example of him creating everything including every person on earth!
Siblings include Michael Bow and wife Deborah of Gainesville, Georgia, Ronnie Bow of Crossville, Tennessee, Roger Bow of Helen, Georgia. She has two nephews, Jason and Justin Bow and two nieces Tiffany Petrella and Ashley Bow.
Funeral service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow at 1:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM and Monday, July 20, 2020 from 7:30 AM until time of the funeral service at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 500 Eastwood Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
