Bowling Green - Patricia Louise Moats Taylor, 79, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away on Saturday May 22, 2021 at Regency Retirement Village of Jackson, TN. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late W.L. and Velma Ragland Moats.
Mrs. Taylor was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church where she was a leader in the children's choir, sang in the adult choir, and was active in the youth group MYF and Camp Loucon. She attended Northside Church in Jackson, TN. Mrs. Taylor was a retired teacher "Patty Taylor's Performing Art School." She had a passion for teaching children and adults. Mrs. Taylor graduated from Western Kentucky University where she studied music, dance and education.
Patty had a love for her children, grandchildren, dance and animals.
Funeral services for Mrs. Taylor will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at Broadway United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at the church.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by two sons, Brent A. Taylor (Terri) of Medina, TN and Jeffery T. Taylor of Eminence, KY; a daughter, Kimberly Bailey of Jackson, TN; a sister, Marilyn Franse of Bowling Green, KY; six grandchildren, Amanda Taylor, Lesleigh Taylor, Rachel Taylor, Emily Taylor, Nycole Bailey and Ty Brandon Bailey; eight great-grandchildren, Kayleanna, McKenzie, Alex, Alyzzabeth, Alexsya, Tanner, Zayden and Rebell-Novallye.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Service.