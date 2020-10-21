Bowling Green - Patricia Lynn Margolis, 71, passed from this world on Sunday, October 18, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
Born to Otis and Josephine Brown on August 1, 1949, Patricia was a resident of Clinton County KY until she entered Eastern Kentucky University in 1970 where she obtained her BS in Home Economics. She later obtained her MA in Home Economics from Western Kentucky University and was passionate about her work as an Extension Agent. She spent many years dedicated to working with adults as well as younger students on the art of Home Economics, including food safety and nutrition. During her 13 years as Hart County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, she worked with and created many programs, including the Hart County Backpack program which provides after school meals for under privileged students.
Patricia married the love of her life in October 1982 and they finally settled in Bowling Green, KY in 2000.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Josephine Brown, her sister Pamela Brown Beaty, and a grandson James Maum. She leaves behind her loving husband of 38 years, Howard J. Margolis; 2 sons: Michael (Charlotte) Margolis, and David (Kimberly) Margolis; 1 daughter: Michelle Murphy; a nephew: Jonathan (Christy) Beaty; a brother-in-law: Dale (Elizabeth) Beaty; 4 granddaughters: Kristina Lee, Kayla Margolis, Hallie Maum, and Erica (Greg) Tinsley; a grandson: Joshua (Ashlee) Maum; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
There will be a "walk-through" visitation for Patricia from 1-3 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel located at 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103 with service to follow at 3 pm and burial in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hart County Backpack Program, P.O. Box 367, Munfordville, KY 42765.