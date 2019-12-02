Bowling Green - Patricia (Pat) Markle, 92, passed away November 23, 2019 in Bowling Green.
She was born Patricia Miller Amberson on September 27, 1927 in Clay Kentucky to Charles and Brucie Amberson. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Robert T. (Bob) Markle and her son Robert Patrick (Rick) Markle. Pat was a scholar all her life, and earned her BS and MA at Western Kentucky University. A full-time housewife and mother, she also worked as a career counselor at WKU for several years. Pat was an avid reader, gardener, and after retirement, she and Bob traveled often.
A member of State Street United Methodist Church, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is survived by daughter, Elinor Markle of Bowling Green, son Paul Markle (Elizabeth) of Bowling Green, daughter-in-law Teresa Markle of Fountain Run, KY, five grandchildren, a step granddaughter and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, from 1 until 4 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Her ashes will be interred in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.