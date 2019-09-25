Bowling Green - Patricia Howard "Mumsie" Williams, 63 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Medical Center. She was a native of Bowling Green and the daughter of the late Bill and Annalea Howard. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a member of Board of St. Vincent Depaul, and a longtime volunteer at St. Joseph School.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Mark Williams of Bowling Green, her children Nick Williams (Jess), Katie Fox (John), Daniel Williams (Laura), and Hannah Murphy (Cam), as well as her grandchildren Baker, Bailey, Donovan, Sadie, Campbell, Charlie, Hazel, Annabelle, Eliza, and Ella Ruth. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at J. C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to St. Vincent Depaul.