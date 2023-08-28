BOWLING GREEN – Patricia “Pat” Carol Bertelson Hildreth (Grant), 86, departed this earthly existence on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Christian Care Communities, where she was receiving care following recent heart surgery. A lifelong resident of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Pat was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband Charles Carroll Hildreth, daughters Julie St. Clair, Holly Williams (Matt), and her son, Richard “Rick” Bertelson (Jill). She will be missed by her grandchildren, Jason (Lindsey) and Lee Williams, Katie Ritter (Kris) and Grant St Clair, and Sasha and Alex Bertelson. Her great grandchildren, Parker and Easton Ritter and Wylder Sage Isaacson were the delight of her final years. Pat was predeceased by her first husband of 45 years, Dick Bertelson in 2002. In 2007 she married Carroll Hildreth, with whom she spent many happy years traveling, entertaining and enjoying life. For over 30 years she was the proprietor of Community Greeting Service, which was founded by her mother, Bernice Grant (W.B. Grant).
The business of welcoming community newcomers was a natural extension of her graceful hospitality and allowed her to make many friends throughout Kentucky and the surrounding states. She was a graduate of College High, and many of her classmates were lifelong friends, fellow church congregants and Bridge Club members. Her life was well-lived, and the love that she had for her family and friends lives on in our fond memories of her.
Visitation is Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Christ Episcopal Church Hall from 1-3 p.m., with the funeral service and interment to follow at 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society (bgshelterpets.com) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
