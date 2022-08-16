Bowling Green – Patricia “Pat” Miller Morgan, 82, of Bowling Green, passed away on August 15, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a daughter of the late Lawrence Joseph “L.J.” Stamps and Margie Riggs Stamps. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nell Peay; a brother, Robert “Bob” Stamps; and a grandson, Chad Turner. Mrs. Morgan was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 70 years and taught the King’s Daughters Sunday School Class for over 50 years. Pat was a graduate of BGHS, and worked as a furniture salesperson and a teacher’s assistant in the Warren County Public Schools. She was an avid Wildcats basketball fan and Jeopardy watcher. Pat would encourage everyone to grow in your faith, put Christ in your life, and love your family and friends. If everyone had a heart like our mom, the world would be a nicer place. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 18 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 17 and from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 18 at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, Wiley Morgan; three daughters, Lori Hanson (Coy), Jan Montgomery (Edward) and Heather Wilson (Michael); five grandchildren, Dustin Turner (Crystal), Emily Conner (Kyle), Addie Montgomery, Ellie Wilson and Reese Wilson; four great-grandchildren, Allie Turner, Aubrie Turner, Gavin Conner and Ava Jane Conner; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog, Rosie. The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation for the kindness and excellent care given by the Plano VFD, the Medical Center ER staff and flight team, and Skyline Medical Center. A special thanks to Ann Marie and Margaret, her nurses at Skyline. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the Calvary Youth Camp Fund.
