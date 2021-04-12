Bowling Green - Patrick John Lillis, age 81, of Bowling Green entered into rest Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Medical Center. Pat was born September 28, 1939 in Dennison, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents John & Billie Lillis. Pat was a retired truck driver and had worked part time at Wal-Mart.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Lillis; one son, John Lillis; two daughters, Sandra Kaye Wilson and Gina Renee Lillis; two sisters, Patsy Turner (Aubrey) and Betty Garaffalo; six precious grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and a host of many, many friends. Visitation will be 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Saturday, April 17, 2021 with a memorial service at 4:00 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The family has chosen cremation.
