Bowling Green – Patrick Edward Thomas O’Rourke, age 73, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 29th, surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Edward Thomas and Madaline (Lykens) O’Rourke in South Hampton, New York. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jennifer (Diamond) O’Rourke; and by a sister, Madaline Jean Lowe.
Pat is a 1965 graduate of Saint Maur’s High School in South Union, Kentucky. After graduating, he briefly attended Western Kentucky University before joining the workforce, and eventually working his way to Sears where he retired after 35 years of service. As a long time member of Eastwood Baptist Church, he served as a deacon, was active in the EBC Primetimer’s Group, and even served as the sound system technician for over 35 years. Helping to entertain his love for trains, Pat enjoyed spending countless hours as a volunteer at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum.
Survivors include his daughters Janet Ramsey (Chad), Becky Graham (David), and Sandy Enlow (Stuart); his sister, Marianne O’Rourke; grandchildren, Megan Graham, Stephanie Ramsey, Taylor Enlow, Ben Graham, Carrie Enlow, JP Graham, Will Graham, Caitlynn Ramsey and Kirk Ramsey.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 3, from 2 until 6 p.m. and Monday from Noon until the funeral hour at Eastwood Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Masks will not be required but are STRONGLY encouraged. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Eastwood Baptist Church Primetimer’s Group (500 Eastwood St.), Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child (PO Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607), or the Historic RailPark & Train Museum (401 Kentucky Street).