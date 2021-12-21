Bowling Green – Patrick Tillman Stewart, age 20, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 5, 2001 in Nashville, TN. Patrick is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Albert Stewart and maternal grandfather Dean Bowman. Patrick loved music, WKU football and basketball. He enjoyed being around people, but especially his friends at South Warren High School. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, and most importantly a “friend” who will be missed and remembered by all whose hearts he touched. Patrick’s memories will be cherished by his parents, Reginald “Reggie” Antonio Stewart and Tamra “Tammy” Lynn (Bowman) Stewart; brother Ryan Hall (Samantha); paternal grandmother Anita Bailey Cole (Leonard); maternal grandmother Helen Grounds (Frank); two aunts Kim Stotlar (Rob) and Ericka Stewart; uncle Albert Stewart, Jr.; two nieces Zienna and Brinley Hall; special friends and FMD classmates at South Warren High School and at The Kidz Club; and last but definitely not least, Patrick’s special care givers Katie Morrow, Derick Brock, Christy Brock, Stan Harwood, Cassie Turner, and Marcia Piva. Patrick’s care throughout the years was entrusted to Dr. Kelly Kries, Dr. Mandy Ashley, and Dr. Stephen Fulton for which we are truly grateful. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church in Woodburn, KY, 250 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, with a Memorial Service to begin at 2:00 PM on Thursday at the church. Burial will follow immediately after the funeral service in Woodburn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to Dravet Syndrome Foundation, https://www.dravetfoundation.org.
