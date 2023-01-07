Bowling Green - Patsy Ann Graham, 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. The Jefferson County native was a daughter of the late Archie Wilson and Louise Potter Wilson. She is preceded in death by a son, Terry Elmore; grandson, Jonathan Elmore, granddaughter, Rebecca Meyer; sister, Donna Wilson; brother, Darrell Wilson. She was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Wingfield Baptist Church.