Bowling Green - Patsy Ann Graham, 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. The Jefferson County native was a daughter of the late Archie Wilson and Louise Potter Wilson. She is preceded in death by a son, Terry Elmore; grandson, Jonathan Elmore, granddaughter, Rebecca Meyer; sister, Donna Wilson; brother, Darrell Wilson. She was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Wingfield Baptist Church.
Leaving to cherish her memory is two daughters, Tammy Duncan (Walter) and Sharon Gray (Tim); one son, Jeff Graham (Stephanie); six grandchildren, Jeremy Elmore (Grace), Chris Elmore (Chantel), Emily Hendrick (Dustin), Brett Duncan, Anna Gray and Tyler Gray; one great granddaughter, Abigail Elmore; two sisters, Carolyn Brunson (Ray) and Linda Jecker; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Wingfield Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hosparus Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave Ste B, Bowling Green, Ky 42103 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104
