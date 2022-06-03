Bowling Green - Patsy Ann Johnson Wells, age 89, passed away Thursday June 2, 2022 at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. The Woodburn, KY native was the daughter of the late Alley and Mary Smith Johnson.
After the death of her mother at a young age, Patsy was raised and cared for by an aunt and uncle, Perk and Edith Daniel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Reid Wells, one daughter, Teresa Wells Mattingly, two sisters, Sue Johnson Pitluga and Martha Jo Hayes (late: Clifford) and one brother, Samuel Johnson.
Patsy was a long-time member of the Old Union Missionary Baptist Church.
Patsy is survived by one daughter, Susan Wells Harris (Mike), one sister, Benny Johnson Cole, two brothers, Joe Johnson (Betty) and Jack Daniel (Jerri), grandchildren, Bryan Reid Wells, Justin Michael Harris (Alex), Tyler Wells Harris, Chelsea Jewell Harris Dayleg (Terrance), great-grandchildren, Harper Sophia Dayleg, Noah Wells Dayleg, Blake Elizabeth Ann Harris and June Catherine Grace Harris, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Tuesday June 7, 2022 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.