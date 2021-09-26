Bowling Green – Patsy Ann Wilson, 80 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Leonard and Laura Merideth Barnes. She was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Shewcraft and two brothers Herbert and J. T. Barnes. Patsy was a retired state administrator and was an accounts payable clerk for Parker Lord. Patsy was an avid quilter, sewer and artist, she was always eager to teach others and had a heart of gold. She taught her family that a house full of love has elastic walls and there is always room for more. Leaving to cherish her memory is her four children, Phyllis Wittenbraker (Bill), Deborah Taylor, Bill Wilson (Rachel) and Dewayne Wilson (Pat). Six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Wayne Barnes and several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Services were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.