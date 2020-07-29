Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mrs. Patsy Jane (Page) Carter woke up in heaven in the arms of Jesus, Wednesday, July 28th, 2020 from her earthly home. The Oakland, Kentucky native was born Wednesday, February 10th, 1926 to the late B.F. Page and Elma (Smith) Page.
Patsy was a member of Plano Baptist Church, a Christian, a homemaker, and a volunteer at the Medical Center of Bowling Green for over thirty-years as late as her nineties. She also was a member of Cross Country Homemakers, had a love of family, flowers, gardening, and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mr. Curtis M. Carter; six brothers; two sisters; and a grandson, Matthew P. Carter. Her memories will be cherished by her children, Cheryl Woods (Carlos) of Bowling Green, Phillip Carter (Sandra) of Bowling Green, Eileen Lawrence of Boise, Idaho, and Todd Carter (Vicky) of Bowling Green; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A public walk-thru visitation will be held Friday, July 31st, 2020 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1st at the funeral home. Mrs. Carter's funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Plano Baptist Church Cemetery in Plano, Kentucky. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family would like for everyone to be aware that the maximum attendance for the service is 150 people. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for expressions of sympathy be made in Mrs. Patsy's memory to Plano Baptist Church.