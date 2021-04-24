Alvaton, KY - Patsy Lavon Crick, age 74, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was the daughter of the late Forest "Shoat" Stice and Allene "Lee" Stice. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Stice and her sister, Elizabeth Roberson.
She was retired from Holley Performance Parts and Lone Oak Restaurant, where she loved the people she worked with. She loved to interact with people. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Her survivors include her son, Dale Crick; two granddaughters, Heather Crick and Rachael Crick; son-in-law, Bret Turner; three great-grandchildren, Zayden Bell, Kingston Bell and Laci Turner; an aunt, Martine Mayhugh; sister-in-law, Carolyn Stice; a nephew Roger Stice; and a special cousin, Emma Henderson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The funeral will be held Wednesday at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.